AARON FOX has hailed Brandon Whistle’s first call-up to the Great Britain squad as the Sheffield Steelers’ forward sets about realising his international ambitions by playing at this year’s World Championships in Nottingham.

Whistle was one of six Steelers’ players named by head coach Pete Russell in a 31-man squad for next month’s Euro Ice Hockey Challenge tournament which will see GB test themselves against Japan, Poland and Romania from February 10-12.

The tournament is seen as vital preparation for the Division 1A tournament at the National Ice Centre at the end of April when the hosts will hope to seal an immediate return to the top tier from which they were relegated last year.

Whistle is joined in the GB squad by fellow Steelers’ forwards Robert Dowd, Evan Mosey and Jonathan Phillips, as well as defence team-mates Sam Jones and David Phillips.

DESERVED: Brandon Whistle has 'fully-earned' his call-up to the Great Britain squad. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

Former Steelers’ winger Liam Kirk – currently on-loan from the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes in Finland’s Liiga with Jukurit – is also selected, as is defenceman Ben O’Connor, currently pushing his former club hard with Elite League leaders Guildford Flames.

Rotherham-born netminder Ben Bowns is also picked, as is former Steelers’ goalie Jackson Whistle, Brandon’s older brother.

“It’s awesome for Brandon and absolutely well-deserved,” said Steelers’ head coach Fox, of a player whose two goals helped his team bounce back from Saturday’s surprise home defeat to Glasgow Clan with a 4-2 win against Manchester Storm at the same venue 24 hours later.

“I had a conversation with Pete (Russell) a few weeks ago and we talked in depth about Brandon and I kind of knew that he was going to get Brandon into the mix which I was very happy about.

BACKING: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox believes Brandon Whistle has earned his GB call-up. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

“It’s going to be fantastic for him being with the GB team and hopefully he plays well and we see him with them at the end of the season too.”

Fox said Whistle’s call-up was reward for the hard work he has put in ever since returning to the UK after his first spell with the Steelers was cut short by the same man who re-signed him on a two-year deal last summer.

“He was an uber-motivated player, he changed his lifestyle – he’s always had the tools to play at a higher level because of that skill that he has and that ability isn’t something that just comes now, he’s had that his whole career – now he’s really focussed on the game and being a pro and he’s been rewarded for that.”

Whistle’s first chance to impress Russell in GB colours could come in the tournament’s opening game for GB against Japan at Milton Keynes on Friday, February 10.

“Naming a squad of 31 gives us a perfect opportunity to run our eye over a number of players ahead of the World Championships,” said Russell.

“It’s important we get together ahead of that tournament and these three matches will be good preparation for us.

"It’s great that we are using the international break and I would like to thank everyone involved from the Elite League and Ice Hockey UK for making this happen.

