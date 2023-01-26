OF his first call-up to the Great Britain roster, Sheffield Steelers’ Brandon Whistle is rightly happy.

Ever since the 25-year-old returned to the UK for a second spell back in the summer of 2021, it has been one of his primary goals.

So was a return to the Elite League from which he was rejected one year earlier by the same Steelers’ organisation that took him back on board in a two-way deal 12 months later, via an agreement with NIHL National’s Leeds Knights.

Whistle proved one of the star turns for the Knights in their first year, playing under his coaching father Dave Whistle, a situation which drastically changed when the latter was sacked by owner Steve Nell in January last year.

MOVING ON UP: Brandon Whistle (right) has enjoyed a productive season for Sheffield Steelers helping him earn his first call-up to the Breat Britain roster earlier this week. Picture courtesy of Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media/EIHL

The move effectively meant Whistle spent the rest of the season with the Steelers, while still officially being a Knights’ player.

He impressed to such an extent in those last three months of the 2021-22 campaign that Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox – the man who had released him two years previously – offered him a two-year deal.

He has subsequently bloomed in the UK’s top-flight, posting 21 points – including 13 goals – in 44 games.

He has been given ice time in every situation by Fox, allowing him ample opportunities to prove himself and develop his game, leading to his inclusion in the 31-man GB squad for next month's Euro Challenge, effectively a warm-up for the World Championships in Nottingham at the end of April.

PRAISE: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox released Brandon Whistle during his first summer in charge at the club but has been impressed with the forward ever since taking him back on a two-way deal in 2021. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

But selection now is no guarantee of selection then, something Whistle is well aware of.

"Ever since I’ve moved back up (to the Steelers) it’s just kind of been my goal to make that GB team,” said Whistle.

"It will obviously be another step up. I guess I don’t want to have any expectations, so I’m just going in to learn as much as I can, hopefully get some wins and put some points on the board get myself noticed a bit more and put my name in the hat for the World Championships.”

Earlier this week, Fox said Whistle’s call-up was fully-deserved, having seen first-hand the improvements made by the Canadian-born forward since he first came back into the fold on the two-way deal with Leeds which saw him regularly training with the Steelers again.

DECISIVE: Brayden Sherbinin (far right) celebrates scoring the winning goal for hosts Fife Flyers in the first leg of their Challenge Cup semi-final against Sheffield Steelers Picture: Fife Flyers Images/EIHL

And while Whistle is also pleased with his development, he is not completely satisfied, believing he can improve even further, something which will only enhance his chances of making the final GB squad.

“It’s night and day the step up from the league below, they don’t compare,” he added. “So trying to bring my game to the top level here in the EIHL, I think I’ve done well enough against my peers and against other imports and stuff that just proves I deserve to be there.

"As a team, we’re right there and we’re doing well right now, hopefully we can bring home three trophies, we’ve got a great opportunity to do that. I set goals for myself at the beginning of each year, numbers that I want to hit individually.

“And so for me, I want to try and be as consistent as I can.

"There was a stretch there where I went six goals in seven games – and I know you’re not going to score or produce every night – but then I think I went about 10 without a point, so it’s about trying to find that consistency.”

Steelers trail Flyers after first leg of Challenge Cup semi-final

The Steelers will need to overturn a 3-2 first-leg deficit against Fife Flyers in their Challenge Cup semi-final.

The visitors trailed 2-0 after powerplay goal at 14.06 by Mikael Johansson put the home side ahead before, with 29 seconds left in the opening period, Zack Phillips' slapshot beat Matt Greenfield from the circle.

Robert Dowd halved the deficit at 27.20 before the visitors tied the game through Martin Látal, converting Danny Kristo's clever fake and pass on the powerplay at 31.53.