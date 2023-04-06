AS a boyhood hockey fan growing up watching his hometown team Cardiff Devils lifting play-off trophies at Wembley Arena, Jonathan Phillips has fond memories.

As a player, he also has fond memories of winning the trophy, four times in the Elite League era with Sheffield Steelers.

Understandably, the trophy holds a special place in Phillips’s heart and, with this being his last season before retirement, he would dearly love to get his hands on it one last time.

In order to do that, the Steelers need to get to the Final Four weekend in Nottingham.

YOU WIN AGAIN: Jonathan Phillips is hoping to sign off from his time with Sheffield Steelers with one last trophy win. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

Standing in their way are a rather determined Manchester Storm, with Matt Ginn’s team desperate to increase the pain for their Roses rivals.

Tonight sees Aaron Fox’s team head across the Pennines for the first leg of their quarter-final, the Steelers playing host in tomorrow’s return leg at the Utilita Arena (7pm).

On paper, third seeds Steelers should reach Nottingham.

But this is the play-offs, with the memory of last year’s surprise exit at the same stage against Dundee Stars still fresh in the minds for those Steelers’ players still around 12 months on.

SAME AGAIN PLEASE: Sheffield Steelers' captain Jonathan Phillips celebrates lifting the Elite League play-off trophy back in 2017 after a thrilling victory over Cardiff Devils. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

“Obviously you want to go out with a trophy, for multiple reasons, the main one being that we haven’t won one yet this season,” said the Steelers’ captain, set to play his 1,037th game for the club he joined from Cardiff back in 2006.

“We got knocked out of the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup by Fife and we were too inconsistent from January onwards for the league, so this is the one that’s remaining.

“Yes there is a frustration that we couldn’t be as consistent as we wanted to be in terms of the league but that’s sport, you learn to quickly move on and focus on the next target.”

The play-off trophy was the first piece of silverware Phillips won with the Steelers when they overcame Coventry Blaze 2-0 back in April 2008.

Under coach Dave Matsos, they won it again the following year, beating Nottingham Panthers by the same scoreline.

Having then won in 2014 and again in 2017, it is a trophy that carries a lot of weight with the 40-year-old.

“It would be a great way to book-end my career here, it being the first trophy I won as captain here,” added Phillips.

“Going back to the old Wembley days, as a family we used to go and watch Cardiff at the play-offs and so I think this trophy means that little bit more to me, it holds a lot of sentimental value.

