SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Aaron Fox has called on his players to show character and pride in order to keep their stuttering Elite League title hopes alive.

Steelers took just a point from their double-header weekend against Coventry Blaze, the two defeats extending their losing streak to three games at possibly the worst time of the season.

They remain part of a four-way battle for the regular season championship with Belfast Giants, Guildford Flames and Cardiff Devils, but they need to halt their mini-slump this weekend to avoid being cast adrift from the top three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, the Steelers sit fourth in the standings, seven points off leaders Belfast but with a game in hand.

BAD NIGHT: Sheffield Steelers and Coventry Blaze players clash during Saturday night's Elite League encounter at the Utilita Arena which the visitors won 5-3 with two goals inside the last 40 seconds. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

They also have a game in hand on third-placed Cardiff, who are two points ahead of them and one point behind Guildford, Paul Dixon’s side having played a game less than the Steelers.

Speaking after Sunday night’s 4-3 overtime defeat at Coventry, a frustrated Fox said: “The losses are piling up right now and we’ve got to stop the bleeding here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re making the game very hard on ourselves at the moment and nobody is going to feel sorry for us or help us out of this it’s got to come from within.

“It’s got to come from character and pride in our group and we need that for 60 minutes, not just for 30 or 40.”

UNDER PRESSURE: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox knows his team can't afford too many more defeats. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

The Steelers are back in action on Saturday when they take on Nottingham Panthers at the National Ice Centre (face-off 7pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad