A 4-0 defeat at the hands of hosts Cardiff Devils - the only team who can still mathematically catch the Steelers - was no hammer blow and perhaps only delays the inevitable.

After a goalless opening 20 minutes, the Steelers found themselves up against after second period strikes from Trevor Cox and Brendan Alderson and, as they chased the game in the third, found themselves cast further adrift when Jamie Arniel and Joey Marton also got the better of Matt Greenfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With seven games remaining the Steelers are still 10 points clear of Cardiff and could seal the deal this weekend if they win their two games, a visit to Nottingham Panthers followed by a visit from the Guildford Flames on Sunday.

TOUGH NIGHT: Sheffield Steelers' Sam Jones (right) gets to grips with Cardiff Devils' Riley Brandt on a night which saw the visitors come off second-best in South Wales. Picture: Rebecca Brain/EIHL Media.

“I’m disappointed,” said Fox after his team were shut-out for the first time this season. “Obviously you come down here with an opportunity to close out the league title and I just felt, man for man tonight, we weren’t good enough.

“They out-competed us, out-battled us, they got to the dirty areas and were willing to do the dirty things on the forecheck.

“We were just off the pace a little bit and I know it’s been a bit of a grind the last couple of weeks for us, with the Challenge Cup Final last week and the comedown from that on the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we looked like the team that wasn’t hungry enough tonight and if you’re not going to win those types of battles, it doesn’t matter how good you are or how well you’ve played during the season, it’s a 60-minute game every night and we weren’t there tonight.”

KILLER BLOW: Jamie Arniel fires home past Sheffield Steelers' goalie Matt Greenfield to put the Cardiff Devils 3-0 ahead. Picture: Rebecca Brain/EIHL Media.

The Devils had an early claim for a goal wiped out after Fox challenge the play inside two minutes and saw the officials agree with him over goaltender interference.

Sam Jones hit a post at the other end as the Steelers came into the game more but they were undone on a Devils powerlay when an effort from Cox on the outside edge of the left circle beat Greenfield at 27.30.

Another Devils’ claim for a goal was wiped out less than two minutes later - again for goalie interference - while Steelers’ captain Robert Dowd was denied at the other end as Justin Crandall took a hooking call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after the resulting power play for the Steelers had passed, their problems doubled when neat work from Marcus Crawford and Crandall set up Brandon Alderson for a far-post finish at 38.40.

The Steelers were denied by the post for a second time in the 46th minute and it was to prove costly when, just over three minutes later Jamie Arniel increased the home team’s advantage from close in after good work by Ryan Barrow.