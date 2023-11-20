SHEFFIELD STEELERS may have seen their six-game winning streak in the Elite League come to an end - but there were few complaints from head coach Aaron Fox.

Given the emotional gravity that the club has been in the grip of over the past three weeks in the wake of the Adam Johnson tragedy, results still seem very much to be immaterial.

That will change in time, of course, but even though he probably had cause for complaint on two major calls in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Glasgow Clan, Fox was relaxed about it all afterwards.

The key call by the officials came just four seconds from the end when Fox believed his team had scored an equaliser following a goalmouth scramble.

STARTING POINT: Mikko Juusola (second right) puts Sheffield Steelers ahead against Glasgow Clan on Sunday night. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

But, despite his challenge, the officials ruled the other way, as they did when he felt the Clan’s 14th-minute equaliser from Jordan Cownie was offside.

That strike cancelled out Mikko Juusola’s opener just 42 seconds earlier, with Nate Kallen’s 35th-minute goal proving to be enough for Clan to take both points. There was to be no repeat of the previous night’s hoice ice heroics when they hammered defending regular season champions, Belfast Giants, 5-1.

“It’s disappointing that we didn’t come away with the win, obviously,” said Fox. “We had close to 50 shots and kept them to under 20 and those are usually hockey games you are going to win.

“There were a couple of controversial decisions tonight – their first goal’s offside by two feet and then there is one late that we feel clearly crosses the line and then it goes the other way – but that is sport, that’s hockey.

MAGIC MARKER: Sheffield Steelers' fan Dan Hungate is presented with a special Steelers' short by mascot Steeler Dan on Sunday night. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“We haven’t lost a hockey game since October 1, we’ve had a couple of tough weeks, the boys played hard and their heart was in the right place - there is no disappointment from me on that side. I don’t think we played a bad hockey game.”

Sunday proved a night to remember for Sheffield Steelers fan Dan Hungate, who became the 5,000,000th fan to attend a Steelers home match since the club’s first-ever game back on October 6, 1991.

Steelers’ owner Tony Smith said “We are so grateful and appreciative of the amazing fan support we receive five million fans watching a home game is some number.”