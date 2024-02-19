It was the second league win over their Surrey rivals - and next month’s Challenge Cup Final opponents – having won 3-0 on home ice last Wednesday.

Despite having taken the lead through Marc-Olivier Vallerand’s 15th-minute power play strike the Steelers found themselves chasing the game going into the last 10 minutes at The Spectrum after the Flames hit back through a goal in each period from Steven McParland.

But the visitors saved their best until last, Mikko Juusola levelling when he came from behind the net to wraparound and poke the puck home five-hole on Flames’ netminder Taz Burman.

SOLID: Matt Greenfield turned in another excellent performance as Sheffield Steelers kept their winning streak going at Guildford Flames. Picture: John Uwins/EIHL Media.

Better was still to come when Scott Allen won a face-off in the right circle and steered the puck back to Josh Nicholls who added to his two goals from the previous evening’s home win over Nottingham Panthers by blasting a one-timer past Burman.

As the Flames battled to get back on even terms, Colton Saucerman added to his assist on Vallerand’s opener when he fired home into the empty net for a 4-2 win that kept the Steelers 14 points clear at the top of the standings with 16 games remaining.

“I feel pretty fortunate to be going home with the two points,” said Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox afterwards.

“It’s a cliche when you talk about playing for 60 minutes but we definitely didn’t do that. We played a really good third period, Matt Greenfield kept us in that game when Guildford pushed us.

“We talked about having one good period because we didn’t really have it in the first 40 and we found our legs and found our best.