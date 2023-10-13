SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ Aaron Fox says he is not worried about his summer recruits’ ability to adapt to new and unfamiliar surroundings they are coming across on their travels in the early part of the season.

Fresh from hammering Manchester Storm 6-1 in the Challenge Cup on Wednesday night, the Steelers pay a visit to Altrincham tonight.

One of the smallest ice surfaces in the league, a trip to Manchester’s building can always present problems for visitors, who can take some time to adjust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But having already visited and come away from both Guildford Flames and Coventry Blaze with the win, head coach Fox believes he has a group of players capable of dealing with whatever comes their way at the moment.

“There’ll be a little bit of an adjustment,” said Fox. “But I feel like we’ve been into Guildford now, we’ve been into Coventry - they are not the prettiest of places and the ice sheet sizes are a little bit different in each one.

“So we’ve dealt with a little adversity already early on and we’ve had some success so it’s not something I’m really worried about.”

One of the most pleasing aspects of the Steelers’ win in front of an 8,000-plus crowd on Wednesday night was that there were six different scorers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same thing happened when Fox’s team beat hosts Nottingham Panthers 6-0 in the cup two weeks’ ago.

DEEP DOWN: Marc-Olivier Vallerand (right) belives the current Sheffield Steelers' roster is the deepest he has been a part of since joining the club in 2019. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Not surprisingly, Marc-Olivier Vallerand - who posted four assists against the Storm and has eight for the season plus one goal - believes the current Steelers’ roster is the deepest he has been a part of since first arriving in South Yorkshire back in 2019.

“We’re very deep, we’ve got four lines who can all play,” said Vallerand.

“That’s why we’re rolling four lines because anyone can play and anyone can play against any line on other teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The six defencemen back there are very deep, Greener (goalie Matt Greenfield) is doing a good job also.

ENCOURAGED: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

"It’s the deepest team I’ve been on during my time in Sheffield.”

The Steelers finish their weekend off by returning to league action at the Utilita Arena when they host Dundee Stars in the league.

Steelers’ owner Tony Smith, meanwhile, believes the end of a two-way deal between Sheffield Steeldogs and Blackburn Hawks for Tate Shudra, is further evidence of the organisation’s commitment to developing young British talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shudra, who last season played with Leeds Knights, came through the Sheffield Ice Hockey Academy and returned to the city as part of a new agreement between the NIHL National Steeldogs and NIHL One North team, the Hawks.

HOMEWARD BOUND: Tate Shudra will now just ice for Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

But, from now on, he will just ice for the Steeldogs, the team Smith bought after a protracted wrangle in the summer.

Shudra’ older brother Cole, who also played for Leeds last season, returned to the Steelers in the summer. Their dad, Ron, is a Steelers legend from the 90s.

"When we took over the Dogs and brought them under the Steelers umbrella we said our aim was to encourage the best local talent and in many ways that meant bringing back talent that had left to play elsewhere,” said Smith on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think some people thought, when we took over the Dogs that we were just speaking words but I think our actions in the last few weeks show that we mean business and are serious about developing young British players and giving them a pathway to the Steelers and the professional game.