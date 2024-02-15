The runaway leaders took another significant step towards the regular season crown with a 3-0 win over Challenge Cup Final opponents Guildford Flames in front of an 8,000-plus crowd at the Utilita Arena on Wednesday.

Boosted by the return of four players away on international duty at the weekend with Great Britain in captain Rob Dowd, Sam Jones, Brandon Whistle and Cole Shudra, Fox’s team snapped the losing sequence that had seen the Flames win on their previous four visits to South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two will meet again at the same venue twice more next month, the first of which will be for the Challenge Cup on March 13.

COMMITTED TO THE CAUSE: Sheffield Steelers battle to keep Guildford from clawing a goal back on Wednesday night, the 3-0 win for the hosts maintaining their 14-point lead at the top of the Elite League table. Picture: Dean Woolley.

The Steelers would love to still be in such a commanding position at the top of the league standings by the time the distraction of playing for the season’s first piece of silverware comes around.

Wednesday’s win ensured they remained 14 points clear of nearest challengers Cardiff Devils - who won 3-2 at home to Fife Flyers - ahead of Saturday’s visit from Nottingham Panthers.

Despite missing influential centre Mark Simpson through injury, the Steelers were not for turning, second period goals from Mitchell Balmas and Whistle establishing home rule before Marc-Olivier Vallerand sealed the win with a 51st-minute power play strike, extending the Steelers’ winning run to eight league games in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was just another responsible, team-first effort, there were no passengers, everyone was dialled in,” said Fox.

STRIKE ONE: Mitchell Balmas (top) watches as his shot goes over the line to open the scoring for Sheffield Steelers against Guildford Flames on Wednesday night. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.

“Our defencemen have just been on another level lately and if we do fold a little bit and have to absorb, Greener (netminder Matt Greenfield) is there to make some big saves for us night in, night out.

“I can’t say enough good things about how well our group is going right now - there is just tons of character and leadership in that room.”

Simpson, who has excelled between Scott Allen and Daniel Ciampini in recent weeks, picked up a knock in the 6-3 win at Coventry on Sunday. It’s hoped he will be ready to return for the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were hoping he would be a game-time decision (for the Guildford game) but it wasn’t to be and we ruled him out pretty early in the day,” added Fox.