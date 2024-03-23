As expected, captain Robert Dowd has led with distinction ever since taking on the job from predecessor Jonathan Phillips.

Scott Allen and Daniel Ciampini were named as the official assistant captains at the start of the campaign, but there have been others, too, who have stepped forward and led from the front, defenceman Kevin Tansey, for one, with forwards Mark Simpson and Patrick Watling also proving inspirational figures at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the tone is often set by the man wearing that coveted ‘C’ and Dowd has not disappointed one bit, according to head coach, Aaron Fox.

BORN LEADER: Sheffield Steelers' captain, Robert Dowd. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

When choosing Dowd as his replacement for the retired Phillips, Fox knew he was installing someone at the top of his playing group who was already a leader, something he realised soon after he first walked through the doors at the Utilita Arena back in the summer of 2019 to succeed Tom Barrasso.

Sometimes, when handed the extra burden of captaincy or responsibility, it can have an adverse effect on a player’s production. Not a bit of it.

This season, Dowd has maintained a similar scoring ratio to previous years under Fox - 26 goals and 23 assists in just 55 appearances - the go-to-British player who is always the one to be among his team’s highest contributors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as he sets about trying to get his team over the line to land their first Elite League regular season crown since 2016 - he was part of that team under then head coach, Paul Thompson - Dowd will again be a central figure in this weekend’s games against Nottingham Panthers and Guildford Flames.

Fox knew he had the right man for the job back in the Autumn. Seven months on, nothing has swayed his thinking.

“I’ve known him personally for a long time now and I think he’s done a really, really good job since putting that letter on,” said Fox, keen for his team to go to the National Ice Centre tonight and maintain their record of not suffering back-to-back losses all season following Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat at second-placed Cardiff Devils.

“But, if I’m honest, he set the pace and was a high-character guy the last two years as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, for me, you worry about that load being hard mentally and it hasn’t been. He’s still had the same success as a player, too - he hasn’t dipped in sense of his production at all.