AARON FOX believes Sheffield Steelers’ forward Daniel Ciampini possesses one of the “brightest” hockey minds he has ever encountered as a coach.

The 32-year-old winger is back for a second season with the Elite League title hopefuls and has managed to pick up from where he left off.

Having made the switch from Europe, where he had most recently been playing with Bolzano in the IceHL, Ciampini made a significant contribution during his first season in South Yorkshire, finishing joint-top points scorer along with defenceman Matt Petgrave.

His points-per-game bettered anyone else on the team as he went on to post 24 goals and 41 assists in 66 league, cup and play-off appearances.

BIG ROLE: Daniel Ciampini has played a major role ever since arriving at Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

It was no surprise then, that Steelers’ head coach Fox was so keen to get him back for a second year, one he has again started well with one goal and nine assists in nine league and cup games.

“Champs has been great for us,” said Fox. “He is one of the brighter hockey minds that I’ve come across as a coach.

“He’s always in the right place at the right time, has a great stick, makes plays and was part of our top unit last year. This year he’s played very well with Patrick Watling and Josh Nicholls to start the year well for us. He kills penalties, he’s on the powerplay - yeah, he is a very important player.”

After a 3-2 overtime win midweek at Glasgow Clan took the Steelers’ two points clear of Nottingham Panthers on Wednesday night, it is to the home of their fiercest rivals that they head on Saturday night, returning to Challenge Cup action and looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in Group C, as well as extend their winning run in all games to six.