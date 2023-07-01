SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Aaron Fox says the healing process is going to take a long, long time for everybody to get over the tragic death of Alex Graham.

The talented 20-year-old youngster was found dead last weekend prompting an outpouring of grief throughout the UK ice hockey community and making headlines across the world. The circumstances surrounding his untimely death remain unknown.

The Sheffield-born youngster was regarded as one, if not the brightest talent of his generation, playing through the GB junior ranks up to the Under-20s earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started his junior career in his hometown before switching to Bradford Bulldogs in 2015 where he played for two seasons.

TRAGIC: Sheffield Steelers' prospect Alex Graham (centre) was found dead last week, aged just 20. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

He headed back to Sheffield for the 2018-19 season where he made his senior bow for Sheffield Steeldogs.

He then signed a two-way deal with the Steelers – although the majority of his playing time remained with the Steeldogs. That association came to an end just last month when Fox signed Graham on a full-time basis.

Fox, who has been in touch with Graham’s family, said: “It’s devastating and just makes me heartsick, it’s been a pretty numbing week for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously hockey is going to take a little bit of a backseat here - we’re all just devastated for his family, his close friends, his team-mates.

ON THE UP: Alex Graham, pictured during his days as a junior with Bradford Bulldogs. Picture courtesy of Andy Bourke/Podium Prints.

“The ice UK ice hockey community in general here is obviously in mourning and it’s incredibly tough for everybody to deal with.

“You just can’t fathom the loss of life at that early of an age, with so much going for him and so much in front of him.

“I met with a couple of the guys on Tuesday night, just for a chat, which was good - we told some stories and tried to share some good memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that’s going to be part of the healing process here, trying to remember the positive stuff with Alex - but this is going to take some time and will be something that won’t be forgotten for a long time. I really can’t even imagine what his family is going through.”

DEVASTATED; Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

YESTERDAY saw the fixture schedule for the 2023-24 Elite League season announced for the Steelers’ and nine rivals.