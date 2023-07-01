The talented 20-year-old youngster was found dead last weekend prompting an outpouring of grief throughout the UK ice hockey community and making headlines across the world. The circumstances surrounding his untimely death remain unknown.
The Sheffield-born youngster was regarded as one, if not the brightest talent of his generation, playing through the GB junior ranks up to the Under-20s earlier this year.
He started his junior career in his hometown before switching to Bradford Bulldogs in 2015 where he played for two seasons.
He headed back to Sheffield for the 2018-19 season where he made his senior bow for Sheffield Steeldogs.
He then signed a two-way deal with the Steelers – although the majority of his playing time remained with the Steeldogs. That association came to an end just last month when Fox signed Graham on a full-time basis.
Fox, who has been in touch with Graham’s family, said: “It’s devastating and just makes me heartsick, it’s been a pretty numbing week for everyone.
“Obviously hockey is going to take a little bit of a backseat here - we’re all just devastated for his family, his close friends, his team-mates.
“The ice UK ice hockey community in general here is obviously in mourning and it’s incredibly tough for everybody to deal with.
“You just can’t fathom the loss of life at that early of an age, with so much going for him and so much in front of him.
“I met with a couple of the guys on Tuesday night, just for a chat, which was good - we told some stories and tried to share some good memories.
“I think that’s going to be part of the healing process here, trying to remember the positive stuff with Alex - but this is going to take some time and will be something that won’t be forgotten for a long time. I really can’t even imagine what his family is going through.”
YESTERDAY saw the fixture schedule for the 2023-24 Elite League season announced for the Steelers’ and nine rivals.
Fox’s players will kick off their campaign at home in the league against Coventry Blaze on Saturday, September 23 before hitting the road to face Guildford Flames at The Spectrum. The Steelers’ Challenge Cup campaign starts at Nottingham on September 30.