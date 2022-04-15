Sheffield Steelers comeback thwarted as newly-crowned Elite League champions Belfast Giants prevail in overtime

THAT'S FOR STARTERS: Mack Stewart celebrates scoring his first professional goal against the Sheffield Steelers during Friday nights Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye/EIHL.

The game looked dead and buried with just over 10 minutes remaining when GB Under-18 international Mack Stewart put the Giants 4-2 up.

But a power play effort from Tanner Eberle at 51.36 gave the visitors hope, something they capitalised on further when Rob Dowd equalised with just 63 seconds of regulation remaining.

But their dynamic efforts proved in vain when Jordan Boucher grabbed the extra point on offer just over two minutes into overtime

Earlier, the Giants had raised their Premier Sports Challenge Cup banner ahead of the game in front of a crowd of 6,125 at the SEE Arena – the title they clinched in a shoot-out at Sheffield last Sunday.

Slater Doggett gave the hosts the lead at 18.31 but Marc-Olivier Vallerand levelled at 28.34 and although Boucher put the Giants back ahead at just under seven minutes later, Dowd equalised from close range at 38.06.

The Giants regained the lead on the powerplay at 47.42, through Lewis Hook and when Stewart struck shortly after it looked like game over.

But the Steelers ensured the home fans endured some nervous moments before more celebrations ensued to mark the league title they won in South Yorkshire in addition to the Challenge Cup.