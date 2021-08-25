Sheffield Steelers complete summer recruitment with addition of defenceman Daine Todd

INCOMING: Daine Todd, pictured in action for Iserlohn Roosters against DEL rivals Fischtown Pinguins, has signed for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: TF-Images/Getty Images

The 34-year-old Canadian arrives in South Yorkshire with an impressive cv having previously played in the AHL before a move to Europe saw him enjoy successful stints in the KHL, Sweden and, most recently, the German DEL with the Iserlohn Roosters, where he played alongside fellow summer signing Keaton Ellerby.

With utility player Evan Mosey also on board, Fox now has seven options for his defensive unit, one that boasts an average of just over 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Daine is a smooth skating offensive defenceman who has run some really big numbers for a D-man at the AHL, KHL, SHL and DEL level” said Fox.

OPTIONS: Aaron Fox, Sheffield Steelers' head coach. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

“He sees the ice extremely well and has a very high hockey IQ. He competes hard defensively and excels on the PP but he’ll be able to play in all situations.

“I believe that Daine’s skating is at the elite level which I think fits really well into our group.

“Overall, the six guys we have at the back there is a really nice mix, it also allows us to play Evan as a forward to start with but, if we have any injuries, he can play that swing role.”

Todd, who was convinced a move to Yorkshire would be worthwhile by friend and former Steelers’ defenceman Gord Baldwin, believes he can be an effective contributor at both ends of the ice.

SMOOTH: Daine Todd, in action for Iserlohn Roosters against DEL rivals EHC Red Bull Muenchen in October 2019. Picture: TF-Images/Getty Images

“I’m a small D-man, but a good skater and I believe I move the puck well and try and create offence wherever I can,” said Todd.

“Sheffield seems to be a great combination of a good league, good club, super building and passionate fans – as a hockey player what more do you want?”