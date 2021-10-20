Sheffield Steelers: Dave Whistle on why Cole Shudra can earn full-time Elite League slot

AIMING HIGH: Cole Shudra, in action for Leeds Knights in pre-season against former team, Sheffield Steeldogs Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

The 23-year-old has excelled so far for Leeds in NIHL National where he is on a two-way deal from the Steelers. In nine appearances, he has scored seven goals and 11 assists, with Whistle employing him as a forward rather than in the defensive role he is more accustomed to whenever on duty with the Steelers.

Shudra, who first signed for the Steelers on a two-year apprenticeship alongside Liam Kirk back in 2016, is currently sidelined having suffered an upper-body injury during Leeds’ 5-3 road win at Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday.

Cole Shudra, in action for Sheffield Steelers in the 8-3 Challenge Cup win at Manchester Storm. Picture courtesy of Mark Ferriss/EIHL Media.

It has ruled him out of this weekend’s double-header with Swindon Wildcats, although he could be out for longer, according to Whistle, who coached the Steelers briefly during the 2005-06 season.

Shudra has made two appearances with the Steelers this season, both in the Challenge Cup, picking up an assist in an 8-3 win at Manchester Storm.

Whistle has been impressed with the contribution made by the 6ft 2ins Shudra this season, with his ability to produce the goods at both ends of the ice.

“Cole has added an element to our team that we need,” said Whistle. “He’s been adding a lot of offence but he also adds a lot of defence too so he’s good in our own end, he penalty kills, he’s willing to block shots, he finishes his checks.

IMPRESSED: Leeds Knights' head coach Dave Whistle Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

“He’s been a good, all-round player. And he is a big, strong guy – I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s a full-time player in the Elite League next year.

“It’s time spent with us that is helping players like Cole be ready to play full-time at a higher level - if that is their goal.

“It’s one of those things where Cole wants to go, he’s been playing there for a while already anyway and when I watch him play, I would take him (at that level).

“He’s a good all-round player, he can play two positions - that is hard to get - because he likes playing forward, but he usually plays ‘D’ when he’s with Sheffield.

“And, as a coach, I have always, always brought in a player who can play forward and defence – at least one player – and Cole fits that bill. He does everything pretty well and he’s a team guy first.”

Shudra has made 211 EIHL appearances in his career, his most productive spells coming during the 2017-18 campaign under then Steelers’ coach Paul Thompson and also while on loan at Milton Keynes Lightning the following year.