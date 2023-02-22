DAVEY PHILLIPS believes Sheffield Steelers have struck gold by landing netminder Matt Greenfield as he comes into his prime.

The Steelers’ US-born goalie has proved a revelation during his first season with the club, leading the league in stats for both save percentage (92.93) and goals against average (1.98).

At the weekend, he helped the Elite League title hopefuls post back-to-back shutouts in a pair of 1-0 wins against Fife Flyers, exacting some kind of revenge on the Scottish club after they had prevailed in the previous week’s Challenge Cup semi-final between the two.

The wins kept the Steelers firmly in the four-way race for the regular season title which, ahead of Wednesday night’s visit to Manchester Storm, sees them sat third in the standings, four points off leaders Belfast Giants with two games in hand.

SOLID: Sheffield Steelers' defenceman Davey Phillips (right) protects the net in front of goalie Matt Greenfield. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

It will be the fifth time this season the Steelers have travelled to Altrincham, the venue renowned for being one of the most difficult for away teams in the whole league given its smaller ice pad.

But it has been a happy hunting ground for Aaron Fox’s team, who have won three of their four visits there, including both league encounters.

And with Greenfield in such scintillating form, Phillips is confident of coming back across the Pennines with another two points.

“He’s outstanding,” said Phillips of the 28-year-old. “I think he’s been absolutely brilliant - on and off the ice. He’s a true professional and a really nice fella. He’s probably been the most consistent goalie I’ve ever played with.”

OUTSTANDING: Matt Greenfield is the most consistent goalie D-man Davey Phillips has played with. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

High praise indeed from Phillips, who spent a season playing in front of Corey Crawford when the pair were at ARockford IceHogs together in the American Hockey League in 2009-10.

The following year, Crawford moved up to play for the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL, going on to win two Stanley Cups.

“His consistency has been incredible,” added Phillips. “This season, I honestly can’t think of one goal that you would expect him to save and he hasn’t. He’s literally saved everything that has been asked of him.

“I don’t even think goalies hit their peak until their late 20s, it always takes a bit of time for them to hit their prime and I think he’s still improving which is really good for him.

IMPRESSED: Sheffield Steelers' defenceman Davey Phillips. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

