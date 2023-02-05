Sheffield Steelers double-up as four-way battle for Elite League honours hots up

ANOTHER week passes by and, suddenly, Sheffield Steelers’ Elite League title hopes don't look so dead and buried – as some people would have had you believe.

SMILE: Sheffield Steelers' players celebrate Brett Neumann's goal against Coventry Blaze on Sunday. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

On a weekend which saw games against Nottingham Panthers and Coventry Blaze bring four points and defeat for leaders Guildford Flames at Belfast Giants in their only game of the weekend, the two-point gap that exists between third-placed Steelers and Paul Dixon’s team looks a far less daunting prospect than the six-point gap which separated the two on Friday.

Belfast are now sat in between the two – courtesy of their own four-point weekend which was sealed with a 9-4 win over Fife Flyers – while Cardiff Devils- hammered by Coventry 6-0 on Saturday, clawed some pride back in last night’s overtime defeat at home to Nottingham Panthers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s almost as tight as it could get between the top four right now, great for fans, great for the league, maybe not so great for the coach’s nerves.

WAY TO GO: Sheffield Steelers' Brandon McNally celebrates his goal to make it 3-1 against Coventry Blaze in the third period at the Utilita Arena on Sunday. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

The Steelers required a Scott Allen overtime winner to see off Nottingham at the National Ice Centre on Saturday, having found themselves 3-2 down when the Panthers struck twice in 22 seconds just after the halfway mark.

Daniel Ciampini dragged the visitors level at 50.51 to add to first-period strikes from Marc-Olivier Vallerand and Martin Latal, leaving it to Allen to secure the extra point on offer just 86 seconds into the 3-on-3 period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On home ice, the Steelers had to be on their guard against a Blaze team no doubt on a high heading up to South Yorkshire given their thrashing of Cardiff the night before.

It wasn’t until just before the halfway point that the deadlock was broken through Látal, before Brett Neumann doubled the advantage at 38.38 on the power play.