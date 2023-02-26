AT this stage of the season and with so much at stake, a one-point weekend for Sheffield Steelers is clearly not ideal.

But the point gained in a 4-3 overtime defeat at Coventry Blaze could ultimately prove crucial for their Elite League title bid.

Hopes of a first regular season title since 2016 do appear to be fading, however, with Aaron Fox’s fourth-placed team now seven points adrift of leaders Belfast Giants with 11 games remaining.

The way the Steelers battled on both nights against an impressive Coventry team offers hope, particularly the way they salvaged a point at the Skydome Arena on Sunday when battling back from 3-1 down.

BAD NIGHT: Coventry Blaze's players celebrate their late win at Sheffield Steelers on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

A Scott Allen strike at 52.40 was enough to ensure overtime, only for Ross Venus to steal the extra point on offer for the hosts when he beat Matt Grenfield on a breakaway.

Earlier, Brendan Connolly struck at 13.46 to cancel out Mitch Cook’s power play opener, although Blaze regained the lead soon after through another goal on the man advantage through Nathanael Halbert.

Kim Tallberg.made it 3-1 in the 26th minute but the deficit was back to one before the end of teh second thanks to a 34th-minute strike from Martin Latal.

On Saturday, Fox was visibly shaken in his post-match interview after witnessing his team give up another lead on home ice, the killer blow from the Blaze coming with just 28 seconds of regulation remaining.

The Steelers took the lead through Tomas Pitule at 11.53, but the first period saw the teams go in all square after Marly Quince equalised less than two minutes later.

After a goalless second, Calle Ackered put the Steelers back in front at 41.43 but two giveaways saw them trailing just over three minutes later through Blaze strikes from Tallberg and John Curran.

