SHEFFIELD STEELERS conjured up a perfect start to their 2023-24 Elite League campaign with back-to-back wins.

Aaron Fox’s team followed up Saturday night’s 3-2 overtime victory on home ice against Coventry Blaze with a 3-1 triumph at Guildford Flames.

They did it the hard way on both nights, though, coming from behind before securing both points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night at The Spectrum saw the hosts get ahead through an early Matt Alvaro powerplay goal just 8.26 into the game.

But, just over two minutes later, the Steelers equalised when Josh Nicholls fired the puck under Eamon McAdam.

That was how things remained until the final 10 minutes when a tripping call on Logan Fredericks enabled Steelers’ captain Robert Dowd to fire home a rebound at 51.40.

Just under six minutes later, Dowd produced a smart finish from a Mitchell Balmas pass on an odd-man rush to kill off any hopes the Flames may have had of getting back into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The previous evening, the Steelers took the lead just over two minutes into the second period when defenceman Colton Saucerman fired home on the power play.

MAGIC MOMENT: Patrick Watling drove coast-to-coast before scoring an overtime winner for Sheffield Steelers against Coventry Blaze. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

But the Blaze showed they were likely to repeat the reputation they gained last season for being a tenacious opponent when they levelled with a power play strike of their own through Kim Tallberg at 31.24.

Three minutes later, Danny Stewart’s team forged ahead through J.D. Dudek and it wasn’t until the 52nd minute that the Steelers were able to get back on level terms, Balmas firing past Taran Kozun at 51.24.

Overtime was then required with Patrick Watling proving the hero when he drove down the middle from behind his own net, evading all efforts to stop him before firing home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In NIHL National, Leeds Knights enjoyed a perfect start, too, following up a 7-3 win at Bristol Pitbulls with a 2-0 home victory over the same opponents.