SHEFFIELD STEELERS had climbed to the summit of the Elite League on New Year’s Eve to start 2023 as the team everybody else had to catch.

On Sunday night, they made sure they remained the league’s most hunted when completing a weekend double over Manchester Storm.

A comprehensive 7-1 win on home ice on Saturday night was, when combined with a third straight festive loss for long-time leaders Guildford Flames, enough to put the Steelers ahead of the rest.

As expected, last night produced a much tougher test for Aaron Fox’s players when they were subjected once again to the tight confines of Manchester’s Altrincham rink.

TIGHT CALL: Robert Dowd celebrates scoring Sheffield Steelers' second period equaliser on their way to a 5-4 win over Manchester Storm in Altrincham on Sunday night. Picture courtesy of Mark Ferris/EIHL Media.

But, just as they did in the Challenge Cup group phase back in early October, they came away with two points, this time courtesy of a hard-fought 5-4 victory.

The Roses rivals traded goals in a frantic first period with Evan Mosey and Martin Latal on hand to cancel out efforts by Cam Critchlow and Cole Carter respectively.

The second period again couldn’t separate the two teams, Daniel Ciampini's powerplay strike putting the visitors ahead for the first time at 20.17, only to see former Steelers’ forward Anthony DeLuca level for the hosts just under two minutes later.

Storm then got themselves ahead again when Scott Simmonds tapped home at the back post, but that advantage quickly disappeared when Robert Dowd struck to make it 4-4 21 seconds later at 34.38.

OVER YOU GO: Brendan Connolly makes a nuisance of himself in front of Manchester Storm's net during Saturday's 7-1 win on home ice for Sheffield Steelers. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/EIHL Media.

The Steelers killed off a roughing call on Sam Jones just over five minutes into the third and went on to make Manchester pay when Brendan Connolly got the final touch to poke the puck through Hayden Lavigne for what proved to be the winning goal at 49.03, the Steelers penalty kill units again doing their job twice more before the final buzzer came to confirm nine straight wins.

The night before in Sheffield, the game was over after 40 minutes as the Steelers went 4-0 ahead through a Dowd hat-trick and another strike from Brandon McNally.