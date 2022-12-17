News you can trust since 1754
Sheffield Steelers eyeing another Scottish double at Glasgow Clan and Dundee Stars

SHEFFIELD STEELERS will be hoping to look back on a repeat show when they head north of the border for a second successive Scottish double-header weekend.

By Phil Harrison
4 minutes ago

Aaron Fox couldn’t have returned home any happier with his players last Sunday night, having followed up a 7-1 win at bottom club Glasgow Clan with a 5-1 win at Fife Flyers.

The Steelers head to Glasgow in a swift repeat encounter with the Clan tonight before making the trip across to Dundee Stars on Sunday.

They will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak in all competitions following the midweek 5-3 win in the second leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Cardiff Devils.

Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox (Picture: Dean Woolley)
Another four-point weekend in Scotland is vital, as they look to ensure current leaders Guildford Flames don’t extend the nine-point advantage they currently have over the Steelers, even if Fox’s team do have two games in hand.

Sunday will represent the Steelers’ third and final trip of the regular season to Dundee, as they seek a hat-trick of wins.

A Brett Neumann double inspired a 7-1 victory on Tayside on September 18, while Martin Latal scored twice in October’s 5-0 triumph at the same venue three weeks later

