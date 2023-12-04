AARON FOX has often made it clear how he has strived for his Sheffield Steelers’ teams to close the gap on Belfast Giants. This season, they may just have done that.

In 2022-23, the Steelers very much came off second-best in their head-to-head series against the Giants - losing out five games to one.

The Giants ended up winning the Elite League regular season title, seven points clear of the Steelers, who finished third.

The previous year was a similar story. The Steelers fared slightly better in winning two of their six games against Belfast but they lost momentum down the stretch, the schedule pitting them against the Giants five times in the last four weeks of the regular season, of which they only won once.

They finished runners-up on that occasion but, again, seven points behind Adam Keeffe’s title winners.

This time around, however, the Steelers are - so far - proving the dominant force against a Giants team going for their fourth straight regular season crown.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Steelers enjoyed a comfortable 5-1 win over the Giants on home ice.

On Sunday, they matched that performance, posting a 4-0 victory in Northern Ireland, all the more impressive with it coming on the back of a hard-fought 6-4 win at Dundee Stars the previous evening.

At this stage of the season the signs are indeed positive. But then Steelers’ fans have been here before in each of the last two seasons since the league returned to ‘normality’ after Covid.

The Steelers emerged from their latest back-to-back games top of the standings, three points clear of nearest rivals Cardiff Devils and with a game in hand on Pete Russell’s team.

Belfast, whose domestic campaign was delayed, some would argue hampered, by their Champions Hockey League commitments, currently sit seventh in the table, eight points adrift of the Steelers and having played two games more.

“These aren’t hard games for us to get up for,” said Fox after his team’s 4-0 win. “Belfast is a team that we’ve tried to close the gap on because they’ve been so dominant the last two years.

BUILDING A LEAD: Mikko Juusola (third left) celebrates scoring the first of his two goals in the 4-0 win at Belfast Giants on SUnday night Picture: William Cherry/Presseye/EIHL

“We got off to that good start and then I just felt we closed the game down very well and didn’t give them anything for free and made them play a 200-foot game after we got the three-goal lead there.

“Matt Greenfield played well and it was a good two points for us.”

On Sunday, buoyed by the previous night’s success on Tayside, the Steelers picked up where they left off and effectively won the game in the first period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Simpson got the ball rolling when he was allowed to skate from inside his own zone before rounding former Steelers’ defenceman Davey Phillips and wrapping-around on Tyler Beskorowany with 7.06 on the board.

NO WAY THROUGH: Sheffield Steelers' netminder Matt Greenfield denied Belfast Giants’ Matt Mcleod at the SSE Arena on Sunday night. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye/EIHL

The lead was doubled when Cole Shudra - no doubt on an understandable high from his double in Dundee the night before - fired through Beskorowany's five-hole at 10.07 before Mikko Juusola piled on the agony for the hosts just over three minutes later.

The Giants enjoyed plenty of their own possession and chances but found Matt Greenfield in top form, the second period ending goalless, neither goal being breached again until there were around 10 minutes remaining.