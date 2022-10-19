Sheffield Steelers frustrated by Anton Svensson in shock defeat to Dundee Stars
Sheffield Steelers missed the chance to go two points clear at the top of Elite League as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by Dundee Stars on home ice.
Steelers had already beaten Dundee twice in Scotland this season - 7-1 and 5-0 – but they could not find a way past Dundee netminder Anton Svensson.
Fabrizio Ricci then gave Dundee the lead, before Martin Latal equalised for Sheffield on the powerplay.
However, Carter Folk scored the winning goal for the Stars in the third period.