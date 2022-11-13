Sheffield Steelers get job done at home early in Elite League before taking deserved night off

A dominant 6-2 win over bottom club Glasgow Clan on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena ensured they kept up the pressure on leaders Guildford Flames who were in Challenge Cup double-header group action against third-placed Coventry Blaze.

It leaves the Steelers four points asdrift of the Flames with two games in hand and two clear of Coventry, who have played a game more.

The Steelers got off to the perfect start with just 19 seconds on the board through Brandon McNally, the lead being doubled by defenceman Matthew Petgrave on the power play at 8.35.

PARTY TIME: Adam Raska celebrates his third period strike in Saturday's 6-2 home win over struggling Glasgow Clan Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow, still without a permanent head coach since parting company with Malcolm Cameron on October 27, halved the deficit with a power play marker of their own from former Steelers’ favourite Mathieu Roy at 22.45.

Despite falling two behind again shortly after through Robert Dowd’s effort they remained in contention going into the third when Mitch Jones made it 3-2 – again on the power play – at 37.29.

But the Steelers came out and totally dominated the third period, only allowing the Clan two shots on goal, while peppering 17 on John Muse’s net, the visitors’ netminder being beaten three times in the final 10 minutes, power play markers from Adam Raška and Brett Neumann being added to by Scott Allen’s 57th minute strike.

In NIHL National, Leeds Knights maintained their stranglehold on top position with another maximum return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TOP OF THE LEAGUE: Leeds Knights’ Adam Barnes fires an effort on the Hull Seahawks’ net at Elland Road last night, the hosts winning 4-1. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Last night saw them overcome Yorkshire rivals Hull Seahawks 4-1 at Elland Road, the goals coming from captain Kieran Brown (2), Matt Haywood and Cole Shudra, with Cameron Hamill replying for the visitors.