AARON FOX believes getting the balance right has been a key factor in Sheffield Steelers boasting the best defensive record in the Elite League.

Heading into a weekend which brings home games against Glasgow Clan and Manchester Storm, the Steelers continue to prove the most miserly team around, conceding an average of 2.15 goals per game.

One of the kesy to that solidity at the back has been the form of No 1 goaltender Matt Greenwood who, for goalies who have played 20 or more games this season, tops the lists for both save percentage - .927 - and Goals Against Average - 2.05.

His impressive performances, not to mention those statistics, have been helped considerably by the players in front of him.

STOP RIGHT THERE: Netminder Matt Greenfield has proven an inspired signing for Sheffield Steelers as they chase the Elite League title. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

For Fox, defence starts with the forwards but, on the back end, he believes he has assembled a group who have a bit of everything, something he believes will be vital on the title run-in over the next couple of months or so.

“I think we’ve got some offensive guys who can also really defend,” said Fox. “And we’ve got a good skating group as well back there so, at times, we might push the pace forward but we always have a couple of guys who can really skate back.

“It’s all about team defence, though, that’s really the only way in modern hockey. We play a different style to some of the other teams in our league defensively but that’s quite normal.”

While the imperious Greenfield will continue to dominate between the pipes, Fox’s options to give him a breather in the coming months changed when Oskar Ostlund was released from his contract having spent most of it injured on the sidelines.

DEFENCE PLAN: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

It made way for Hayden Lavigne to come in as back-up to Grenfield, having just been released by EIHL rivals Manchester Storm.

Lavigne will get an opportunity to face his former club on Sunday - albeit probably from the bench - but, first, the Steelers have to deal with a Glasgow Clan side on the up after a disappointing first half of the season but now pushing hard for the play-offs.