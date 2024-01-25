As a contest, their Challenge Cup semi-final against Coventry Blaze is effectively over at the halfway stage.

Leading 6-0 after 60 minutes, it will take an unprecedentedly awful performance from the Steelers on home ice next Wednesday for them not to make it through to the final and have a chance of recapturing the trophy they last won in Cardiff back in March 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the night, as a contest, the first leg itself was effectively over inside 20 minutes - actually, make that 17 - the Steelers getting off to a dream start through Mark Simpson with just 12 seconds on the board and then steamrollering over their hosts with four more goals before the two teams went in for the first intermission.

On A ROLL: Daniel Ciampini (centre) celebrates his goal during Sheffield Steelers' 6-0 win at Coventry Blaze in the first leg of the Challenge Cup semi-final. Picture Scott Wiggins/EIHL Media.

At the other end, Matt Greenfield was unmovable in the visitors’ net, turning away 31 shots from the Blaze.

Suffice to say, Steelers’ head coach Fox was a happy man come the final buzzer, although he insisted nothing was being taken for granted inside his locker room, with 60 minutes still to come in the tie.

“I couldn’t be happier – especially with the way we started that hockey game,” said Fox. “You could tell that the boys were relentless, on the hunt, a defence-first mindset, in concept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a great 60 minutes, obviously, but that first 20 was as good as we’ve looked in a long time - we were a different animal. Everyone was rolling, winning every battle, winning every race.

YOU SHALL NOT PASS: Sheffield Steelers' goalie Matt Greenfield turned away 31 shots for a shutout at Coventry Blaze on Wednesday night. Picture: Scott Wiggins/EIHL Media.

“Nothing is done, we know that, but we have put ourselves in a great spot going home next Wednesday and we know we’re 60 minutes away from playing for a trophy and that’s huge.”

In a spectacular start, Simpson got the ball rolling for the Steelers, driving down the right and exchanging passes with Daniel Ciampini before sliding the return low past Taran Kozun’s right leg.

Just under two more minutes had elapsed when the visitors doubled their lead through captain Robert Dowd, with Ciampini getting on the board in the 10th minute to make it 3-0 and prompting a Blaze timeout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciampini then picked up the second of three assists on the night when he set up Scott Allen to make it 4-0 at 12.42, the misery increasing for their shell-shocked hosts just under four minutes later when Patrick Watling beat Kozun at the back post.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Scott Allen scored twice for Sheffield Steelers in their 6-0 win over Coventry Blaze in the first leg of their Challenge Cup semi-final on Wednesday night. Picture: Scott Wiggins/EIHL Media.

Coventry had their chances, but Greenfield remained solid before and after Allen doubled his tally around the halfway point when he tipped in from in front off Dominic Cormier’s shot.

Coventry had more zone time and chances in the third, but the damage had already been long done, the Steelers keeping it clean at the back-end to earn themselves a more than reasonable chance of making it to the grand finale in March.

To his credit, Coventry boss Danny Stewart gave an honest assessment of his team’s performance, while hailing the quality of the Steelers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a game where we had to be at our best,” said Stewart. “This team over there - Sheffield - is arguably the best team I have seen ever, in my time here.