Sheffield Steelers happy to get out of Fife Flyers with two points
Steelers blew a two-goal lead before reasserting their authority late in the second period and then hanging on for a 4-3 Elite League win over the Flyers.
"I thought we came and played a really good first period, Fife came out really ready to play and then I thought we took over the game in the first,” said head coach Fox. "To be up only 1-0 after the period was disappointing, but momentum is everything: we turn the puck over in our own blue line and lose coverage in a neutral-zone face-off and it’s 2-2.
"It was fortunate that we pushed back and got two quick ones late in the second. Fife played well in the third, pushed hard, but we defended well and we hop on the bus happy to be taking the two points home with us.”
Scott Allen, Patrick Watling, Mikko Juusola and Josh Nicholls were on target for the Steelers.
In NIHL, Leeds Knights beat Bees 5-2, Hull Seahawks lost 4-1 to MK Lightning and Sheffield Steeldogs lost 6-3 to Swindon.