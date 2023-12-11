Aaron Fox was relieved his Sheffield Steelers were able to get out of Fife with two points intact on Sunday night.

Steelers blew a two-goal lead before reasserting their authority late in the second period and then hanging on for a 4-3 Elite League win over the Flyers.

"I thought we came and played a really good first period, Fife came out really ready to play and then I thought we took over the game in the first,” said head coach Fox. "To be up only 1-0 after the period was disappointing, but momentum is everything: we turn the puck over in our own blue line and lose coverage in a neutral-zone face-off and it’s 2-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was fortunate that we pushed back and got two quick ones late in the second. Fife played well in the third, pushed hard, but we defended well and we hop on the bus happy to be taking the two points home with us.”

Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox after a big win in Fife on Sunday night (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Scott Allen, Patrick Watling, Mikko Juusola and Josh Nicholls were on target for the Steelers.