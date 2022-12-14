Sheffield Steelers hit old foes Cardiff Devils for 10 in Challenge Cup

Sheffield Steelers booked their place in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup with a comprehensive two-leg victory over their old rivals Cardiff Devils.

Already holding a 5-1 lead from the first leg in Sheffield last Wednesday night, Steelers could have headed to Cardiff looking to defend what they had.

But typically they went on the offensive, claiming a 5-3 win on the night, 10-4 on aggregate, in a relatively serene passage into the last four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite conceding after just 41 seconds, Steelers wrapped up the tie shortly after with three goals in five first-period minutes.

Sheffield Steelers fans have a Challenge Cup semi-final to look forward to (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niklas Nevalainen got them off the mark before Martin Latal and Robert Dowd left Cardiff with a mountain to climb.