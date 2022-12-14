Sheffield Steelers hit old foes Cardiff Devils for 10 in Challenge Cup

Already holding a 5-1 lead from the first leg in Sheffield last Wednesday night, Steelers could have headed to Cardiff looking to defend what they had.
But typically they went on the offensive, claiming a 5-3 win on the night, 10-4 on aggregate, in a relatively serene passage into the last four.
Despite conceding after just 41 seconds, Steelers wrapped up the tie shortly after with three goals in five first-period minutes.
Niklas Nevalainen got them off the mark before Martin Latal and Robert Dowd left Cardiff with a mountain to climb.
The Devils scored the only goal of the second period but any hopes of a comeback were crushed when Brett Neumann scored at the start of the final period and Brandon Whistle scored a fifth for Aaron Fox’s side.