Sheffield Steelers: How ‘catalyst’ Kevin Tansey is helping set the tone for Elite League title-chasing Steelers
One only needs to take a cursory look at the Elite League table to understand Aaron Fox has recruited deep as he looks to steer the team to its first regular season championship title since 2016.
The longer the season goes on, it becomes clear that Fox has built a team capable of getting the job done. The Steelers, it seems, have had enough of waiting.
Of course, you won’t hear anyone at the club boasting about their chances of winning the championship – another plus-point, you could argue – but you will hear praise from the head coach aimed at those who are carrying out his instructions to such good effect out on the ice. It’s no secret that the Steelers success – so far this season – has been built on an exceptional defence.
In 27 games they have conceded just 45 goals – a Goals Against Average of just 1.67. The next nearest is third-placed Belfast Giants at 2.50 goals against per game.
At times in recent weeks because of a shortage of bodies, Fox has rolled with just five defencemen, a move some would consider risky, until you look at the numbers.
All players on the back-end have stood up and been counted this season, no less than 30-year-old Canadian Kevin Tansey, who Fox believes sets the tone for others to follow – at both ends of the ice.
“Tans has been a huge, huge addition to our team for sure,” said Fox, ahead of a weekend double-header which sees the Steelers head to Kirkcaldy tonight before playing host to Tom Coolen’s side tomorrow (4pm). “It’s just the compete level that he brings to our group back there – he doesn’t lose a battle, he's a full 200-ft player that kind of sets the tone and tempo for that group.
“I’d say he’s kind of the catalyst, almost the figurehead back there who kind of makes that group tick and holds the group accountable.”
Fox’s defensive options may increase for today’s trip if British D-man Sam Jones is cleared to return to action after being sidelined with a lower-body injury since the 4-0 win at Belfast in early December.
Forward Brett Neumann will also be evaluated with a decision to be taken on both as late as possible.