THE DISAPPOINTMENT over Sheffield Steelers’ Challenge Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of Fife Flyers may linger for some time in South Yorkshire - but head coach Aaron Fox says there is no time to feel sorry for themselves.

Seemingly cruising at 3-0 on the night of their second leg clash with Fife Flyers at the Utilita – and 5-3 ahead overall – the Steelers’ advancement to a final showdown with Belfast Giants seemed a foregone conclusion.

But within a little over seven minutes, they found themselves 6-5 down on aggregate, with less than six minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Christo came to their rescue to level the tie on aggregate with 18 seconds of regulation remaining, but it was all in vain, the Steelers eventually going out in the subsequent shoot-out.

TOUGH NIGHT: Marc-Olivier Vallerand battles in front of the Fife Flyers net during Wednesday night's Challenge Cup semi-final clash at the Utilita Arena. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

By some strange twist of fate, there will be little escape this weekend from the torment of Wednesday with Fife providing the opposition on both nights as the Steelers return to Elite League regular season action, the Scottish side returning to South Yorkshire tonight before taking on hosting duties in Kirkcaldy 24 hours later.

The Steelers, who remain embroiled in a four-way race for the regular season title with Belfast Giants, Guildford Flames and Cardiff Devils, will understandably still be smarting from their Cup exit, but Fox is determined for his players to put it behind them quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like what happened should be a motivating factor for us,” said Fox, admitting it was one of the lowest points in his short coaching career so far. “To show a little bit of revenge on a team that just knocked us out and also with the way that it happened.

“Wednesday is still hurting, of course it is. That’s a trophy that you want to win and once the reality sets in that you can’t win it anymore, it is obviously very disappointing.

BACK IN THE GAME: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox says his players have no time to feel sorry for themselves over their shock Challenge Cup exit. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL

“The message for us is that there is still a ton to play for here, we can’t have a letdown here where we allow the disappointment of that (Wednesday) carry over into hurting the opportunities that we have in the league right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad