Daniel Ciampini and Mikko Juusolo scored with 90 seconds of each other in the first period and despite Belfast pulling a goal back, Aaron Fox’s Steelers completed the win and a memorable season with an empty netter with 63 seconds remaining.

The treble-chasers booked their spot in the showpiece final with a 6-3 win over Guildford Flames – the same opponents they defeated in the Challenge Cup final and to clinch the Elite League regular-season title – in Saturday’s semi-final.

The 6-3 scoreline looks comprehensive but it was far from it for the Steelers.

They led by only a single goal at the first intermission and had been pegged back to 1-1 by the second.

The Flames then took a 2-1 lead at the start of the third before Brien Diffley levelled on the rebound.

Then at 49:37 Steelers took a lead through Mitchell Balmass only for Guildford to hit straight back.

Eventually, Brandon Whistle gave Sheffield a lead they would never relinquish with a little under five minutes remaining, a goal followed a minute later by a strike from Daniel Ciampini.

Aaron Fox has steered his Sheffield Steelers team to within one win of the Elite League treble (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Scott Allen scored into the empty net to seal a place in Sunday’s final.

Belfast booked their place in the final by beating Cardiff Devils 2-1 in overtime.

In the NIHL National, Hull Seahawks’ season ended a game early as they lost their play-off group match-up 6-5 to Peterborough Phantoms in overtime. The two meet again on Sunday night.