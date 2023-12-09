LAST season was a case of role reversal whenever Sheffield Steelers and Guildford Flames met each other – neither of them capable of beating each other on home ice.

It was a strange anomaly, the Steelers winning all three games at The Spectrum, the Flames doing likewise at the Utilita Arena.

This time around, Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox is understandably keen to rectify one side of that equation with Saturday night offering him the first chance to do that.

BUCK THE TREND: Sheffield Steelers have won twice in Guildford this season but hope to end their home hoodoo against the Flames, who won on all three visits to the Utilita Arena last season. Picture: Juhn Uwins/EIHL Media.

“Guildford was an interesting one last year where we won all three games on the road there and they won all three games here,” said Fox. “So getting them at home, we’d definitely like to buck that trend on our ice.

“We’ve won two times down there already this season and now getting them back at home, it is an extremely important game.

“They are an extremely pace-driven team, they have a couple of players that really fly and are brilliant through the transition, so we’ll have to work to shut that down and be at our best.”

Guildford head to South Yorkshire having suffered a stop-start Elite League campaign so far, one that has them sat eighth in the regular season standing but within a group of nine teams from second to 10th within six points of each other.

BIG WEEKEND: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

The Steelers, of course, currently sit ahead of that cluttered group, three points clear of second-placed Cardiff Devils, with Fox enjoying what he believes to be the most competitive season yet during his time in South Yorkshire.

“I think the league top to bottom is outstanding,” said Fox, whose team hit the road on Sunday to take on Fife Flyers. “It gets better year on year and there are no easy games.

"If you look at teams that have beaten other teams already there is not a lot between anyone right now – if you’re not ready to bring your best on any night you will end up without points.”

Steelers beat Fife 5-0 on home ice back in October but Fox anticipates a tough battle in Kirkcaldy on Sunday.

"Fife are very good at home this year and it is never an easy place to play,” added Fox. “It’s a long trip up there, their fans get into the game early and it is just one of those that you have to be ready for.