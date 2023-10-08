SHEFFIELD STEELERS ensured there was no hangover from their first Elite League loss of the season when they produced an impressive performance in a 5-2 win at Coventry Blaze.

The Steelers had gone down 3-2 at home to Cardiff Devils the previous Sunday, but made the one fixture they had over the weekend count as they raced into a 4-0 lead at the SkyDome Arena.

The Steelers were two to the good after 20 minutes, Brett Neumann opening the scoring at 13.08 before Robert Dowd's shot snuck through Taran Kozun at 16.01 with the visitors on the power play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pain increased for the home team in the second at 24.14 when Mark Simpson beat Kozun before Daniel Ciampini's shot produced a juicy rebound for Dowd to fire home and make it 4-0 with 35.01 on the clock.

LEADING MAN: Robert Dowd scored twice in Sheffield Steelers' 5-2 win at Coventry Blaze. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Former Steelers’ forward Danny Kristo got his current team on the board when he beat Matt Greenfield at 48.56 and nerves increased for the visitors when Kobe Ruth made it 4-2 at 55.53 on the power play.

But Matthew Petgrave took advantage of the empty net to seal the points with just over three minutes remaining.

In NIHL National, Leeds Knights responded to their first defeat of the campaign in emphatic style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Losing out 5-3 at Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday, the Knights were clearly stinging - hitting back to hammer the same opponents 9-1 on home ice.

LEADING MAN: Kieran Brown fired a hat-trick in the 9-1 win over Milton Keynes Lightning. Picture: Stephen Cunningham/Knights Media.

Captain Kieran Brown led the way with a hat-trick, with other goals coming from Lewis Baldwin, Josh Adkins, Oli Endicott, Matt Barron, Matt Haywood and Mac Howlett.

Elsewhere, Hull Seahawks got back to winning ways with a thumping 7-0 win at home to Bees IHC.

Six of the goals came in a frantic second period the visitors will quickly want to forget, defenceman Brock Bartholemew breaking the deadlock at 23.03, the lead doubled just 13 seconds later by Finlay Ulrick, whose effort was followed just 22 seconds down the line by Nathan Salem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Bruton made it 4-0 at 28.25 before Emil Svec struck at 34.02, Bobby Young increasing the agony for the visitors just over a minute later before Lee Bonner completed the rout just over three minutes into the third.