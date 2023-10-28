COLE SHUDRA says he is revelling being back in the Elite League with hometown team Sheffield Steelers.

The 25-year-old spent the majority of the past two seasons away from South Yorkshire, his time with Leeds Knights in NIHL National ending in glorious fashion at the end of the 2022-23 campaign when they clinched a league and play-off double.

He was all signed up for a second full season with the Knights. But the tragic, untimely death of 20-year-old Steelers’ forward and close friend Alex Graham in the summer, eventually led to their being an opportunity for Shudra to return to the club where he started out as an apprentice alongside Liam Kirk back in 2016.

The attraction for head coach Aaron Fox was that he realised he would be getting a player back who had vastly improved during his time away in Leeds - Shudra was the team’s second-highest points scorer last season with 113 in 56 games, second only to former Steelers’ forward, Kieran Brown.

For his part Shudra, forever appreciative of his time in Leeds, has been determined to make the most of his ‘second chance’ with the Steelers and from both a team and personal perspective he is enjoying life back at the Utilita Arena.

“We’ve had a good start, top of the table, top of our group, so we can’t complain about that and, personally, I feel I’m getting a good amount of ice time and showcasing what I can do at this level,” said the left-hander, who a goal and two assists to his name in 11 league and cup appearances so far.

“The reason I wanted to go to Leeds was to be a main contributor to winning and scoring points, becoming a top six forward. That definitely helped me confidence-wise, finding that game that I hadn’t really been able to play the previous couple of years.

“Aaron wanted a depth forward that can contribute offensively and be responsible defensively and be trusted to play 12-15 minutes every night.

“And I feel like that was what I wanted also, to be getting played regularly and to have the same opportunities as everybody else. So far, I feel like I've had that and it seems to be benefitting everyone at the minute.”

The Steelers can continue their fine start to the season – one that sees them top of the regular season standings and their Challenge Cup group – when they host Nottingham Panthers tonight.