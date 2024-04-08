After all, you don’t become league and Challenge Cup winners in the same season by chance.

But Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox believes a ‘message’ was sent to his team by Belfast Giants on the closing weekend of the Elite League regular season, one that started on Friday with a 4-3 win in overtime for the visitors before their hosts responded to take the second game 4-1 at the SSE Arena.

The Steelers may have ruled all before them so far in 2023-24 but it will clearly not be easy for them to emulate the Giants’ treble achievements from last season and add the play-off trophy to the two pieces of silverware they already have in their possession.

UNDER PRESSURE: Sheffield Steelers’ Matthew Greenfield stands firm against a Belfast Giants attack on Saturday night at the SSE ArenaPicture: William Cherry/Presseye/EIHL Media.

“They were two really, really good games of hockey with two very good hockey teams,” said Fox after Saturday night’s defeat, only their fourth defeat on the road all season.

“Belfast played physical all weekend long, you could tell that a message had been sent from that group and I thought they answered and they played very well.”

It means the Steelers’ record points tally of 92 - from the first-ever EIHL season back in 2003-04 - remains intact, the current roster falling one short, although it must be pointed out they have had two less games in which to amass their total.

On Saturday, 24 hours after Patrick Watling had ensured a 45th win of the regular season with his overtime strike, it was another nip-and-tuck encounter, so much so that the deadlock wasn’t broken until the third period.

It was Scott Allen who did so, putting the Steelers ahead at 46.04, although the lead didn’t last for long, with Greg Printz levelling for Adam Keeffe’s team just 90 seconds later.

When the Giants went ahead just four minutes later it was in controversial circumstances. Steelers’ Colton Saucerman was called for tripping but, much to Fox’s despair, the hosts were awarded a penalty shot.