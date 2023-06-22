SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head into the 2023-24 Elite League campaign looking to land silverware after being frustrated in the past two seasons.

Head coach Aaron Fox has been busy during the off-season piecing together a roster he hopes will end the club’s wait for a regular season league title, a trophy they last lifted in 2016 under Paul Thompson.

They will have to do it without one of the team’s legends, however, with captain Jonathan Phillips retiring from full-time hockey at the end of last season after a remarkable 17 years at the club.

Have a glance through our video listing all the players signed so far and let us know what you think in the comments section below.