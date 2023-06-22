All Sections
Sheffield Steelers - Meet the Steelers' roster for the 2023-24 Elite League campaign

SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head into the 2023-24 Elite League campaign looking to land silverware after being frustrated in the past two seasons.
By Phil Harrison
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:14 BST

Head coach Aaron Fox has been busy during the off-season piecing together a roster he hopes will end the club’s wait for a regular season league title, a trophy they last lifted in 2016 under Paul Thompson.

They will have to do it without one of the team’s legends, however, with captain Jonathan Phillips retiring from full-time hockey at the end of last season after a remarkable 17 years at the club.

Have a glance through our video listing all the players signed so far and let us know what you think in the comments section below.

SEE YOU SOON: Brett Neumann is confirmed as returning for Sheffield Steelers for the 2023-24 Elite League season - but who else will join him. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL.SEE YOU SOON: Brett Neumann is confirmed as returning for Sheffield Steelers for the 2023-24 Elite League season - but who else will join him. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL.
