Head coach Aaron Fox has been busy during the off-season piecing together a roster he hopes will end the club’s wait for a regular season league title, a trophy they last lifted in 2016 under Paul Thompson.
They will have to do it without one of the team’s legends, however, with captain Jonathan Phillips retiring from full-time hockey at the end of last season after a remarkable 17 years at the club.
