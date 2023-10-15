CARTER BESTON-WILL said it was a case of ‘“job done” as Sheffield Steelers maintained a 100 per cent start to their Challenge Cup campaign in a gritty performance at Manchester Storm.

The 6-3 win came just three nights after the Steelers had beaten the same opponents 6-1 in their first Group C encounter at the Utilita Arena.

Kevin Tansey put the Steelers ahead inside six minutes on the power play in Altrincham and it was a lead the visitors extended to 3-0 before the halfway point with further goals from Josh Nicholls and defenceman Colton Saucerman, the latter also on the man advantage.

But Manchester rallied impressively and, by the end of the second period, it was a one-goal game thanks to power play strikes from Joe Morrow and Johnny Cornell within 38 seconds of each other - the first a 5-on-3 effort.

They then hauled themselves level at 42.07 through Tyler Hinam and that is how the game remained until the most crucial strike just under 10 minutes later.

It went the way of the Steelers when Marc-Olivier Vallerand skated clear to fire past Evan Weninger for what proved to be a game-winning shorthanded strike at 52.02.

Four minutes later, Mark Simpson scored on another odd-man rush to make it 5-3 before Vallerand added an empty-net strike with 58 seconds remaining.

“It was the first time playing in this rink for a lot of our guys,” said Steelers’ assistant-coach, Beston-Will.

ON OUR WAY: Sheffield Steelers' players celebrate Kevin Tansey's opening strike at Manchester on Saturday night. Picture: Mark Ferriss/EIHL Media.

“We were up a couple and then got into some penalty trouble in the second - they scored a big 5-on-3 goal and another one soon after from a 5-on-4 situation.