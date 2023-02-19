AS responses go, it was impressive from Sheffield Steelers.

Having seen their Challenge Cup hopes expire in such dramatic fashion in Sheffield last Wednesday against Fife Flyers, it will have been no easy task coming up against the same team twice in the league the following weekend.

Across the home-and-home double-headers, the Steelers only scored once in 120 minutes. Crucially, they stopped Fife scoring at all.

Saturday night’s win at the Utilita Arena came courtesy of a 13th-minute Brandon Whistle strike. The following night in Kirkcaldy, the only time the net bristled was in the shoot-out after 65 minutes could not separate the two teams.

MAXIMUM HAUL: Sheffield Steelers' celebrate their 1-0 win over Fife Flyers after a shootout in Kirkcaldy Picture courtesy of Jill McFarlane/Fife Flyers/EIHL

Danny Kristo struck in the second round, as did Fife’s Dillon Lawrence but Marc-Olivier Vallerand keept his cool to ensure the Steelers finished the weekend with four points, in third spot, four points off leaders Belfast Giants and with a game in hand.

In NIHL National, Leeds Knights emerged with another maximum haul to stay two points ahead of Milton Keynes Lightning with a game in hand.

Telford Tigers were blown away 9-3 at Elland Road on Saturday night before the Knights secured two more points on the road at Basingstoke Bison, goals from Jake Witkowski (2), Cole Shudra and Kieran Brown sealing a 4-1 win.