SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ 13-game winning streak in the Elite League had started up at Fife Flyers back in early December with a 4-3 win. It was somehow appropriate, then, that the run was ended there.

The Steelers went down 2-1 in Kirkcaldy on Saturday night, although they were quick to respond and start what they hope will be another win streak when they hit back to win 6-4 against the Flyers on home ice on Sunday.

Daniel Ciampini put the Steelers ahead after only 19 seconds, but they were pegged back by Max Humitz just ten seconds later as both teams came out of the blocks fast.

Mark Simpson restored the hosts’ lead at 6.13, but the Flyers challenged for Goaltender Interference - a review they lost and were handed a bench minor as a result. That decision came back to haunt them when Mikko Juusola made it 3-1 83 seconds later.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Daniel Ciampini celebrates his second goal in the 6-4 win over Fife Flyers. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

Josh Nicolls added another power play marker at 21.16 to make it 4-2, only for the Flyers to hit back through a Troy Lajeunesse penalty shot just oiver a minute later.

Brady Proteau made it a one-goal game at 24.38, although a second from Ciampini - this time a shorthanded marker - saw the Steelers 5-3 ahead before the end of the second period.

An early third period strike from Vitalijs Pavlovs made it a one-goal game again but a Patrick Watling strike at 50.16 restored the two-goal cushion that the hosts held on to until the final buzzer.

On Saturday, the Steelers came up against a Flyers team determined to record their first win over the league leaders for almost two years.

BREAKOUT: Scott Allen leads the charge against Fife Flyers for Sheffield Steelers on Sunday night at the Utilita Arena. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

They got off to the ideal start when Casey Gilling knocked in a rebound to put the home side ahead with 8.25 played.

The Steelers enjoyed the majority of the possession and chances for the opening two periods but could not find a way past Kevin Lindskoug in the Fife net.

With just under nine minutes remaining, the Steelers’ task got twice as hard when Lajeunesse’s pass found the on-rushing Drake Pillon who fire home.