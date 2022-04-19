David Phillips looks exhausted after last year's win against Belarus. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Forwards Robert Dowd and Jonathan Phillips are joined by defensive team-mates Sam Jones, Evan Mosey and David Phillips.

Brandon Whistle, who returned for a second spell with the Steelers on a two-way deal with NIHL National outfit Leeds Knights is named as a reserve.

Former Steelers’ defenceman Ben O’Connor – now playing in Romania and one-time Steelers’ netminder, Jackson Whistle, are also in the squad selected by head coach Pete Russell.

GB's players mix it with Slovakia at last year's World Championships in Latvia. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Josh Waller, who played for the Steelers in last year’s behind-closed-doors Elite Series in Nottingham, and who now plays at Elite League rivals Cardiff Devils, gets his first call-up to the senior squad. Rotherham-born goaltender Ben Bowns is also included, but Steelers’ forward Brendan Connolly, Maltby-born NHL Draft pick Liam Kirk and Hull-born Nottingham Panthers’ defender Stephen Lee are all ruled out due to long-term injuries.

The 16-team tournament takes place in Tampere and Helsinki. GB are based in Tampere and will face Austria, Czech Republic, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Sweden and the USA in Group B.

It will be their third successive appearance in the top tier.

“Despite a few injuries to key players, I really like the squad we are taking” said Russell.

Sheffield Steelers' captain Jonathan Phillips is expected to get the 'c' again for GB in Tampere next month. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“As ever, competition for places was tough and I am sure there will be some disappointed players who have missed out. We now know what it takes to be competitive at this level and we can build on what we achieved at the past two tournaments.

“It will be a massive moment in the careers of these players against some of the best teams in the world.

“One thing we wanted to do was add Josh (Waller) and Cade (Neilson) as they are the future and two talented young men who deserve this chance. This is going to be a great opportunity and experience for them.”

GB squad for World Championships in Tampere, Finland, May 13-29 – Netminders: B Bowns (Dukla Trencin), J Hedley (Coventry Blaze), J Whistle (Belfast Giants). Defence: J Batch (Cardiff Devils), D Clements (Coventry Blaze), S Jones (Sheffield Steelers), E Mosey (Steelers), B O’Connor (Csikszerda), D Phillips (Steelers), M Richardson (Cardiff), J Tetlow (Nottingham Panthers); Forwards: O Betteridge (Nottingham), S Conway (Belfast), B Davies (Cardiff), R Dowd (Steelers), S Duggan (Cardiff), M Hammond (Hannover Scorpions), L Hook (Belfast), R Lachowicz (Guildford Flames), B Lake (Belfast), M Myers (Nottingham), C Neilson (Aberdeen Wings), B Perlini (Ringerike), J Phillips (Steelers), J Waller (Cardiff). Reserves – Netminders: B Churchfield (Vermilion County Bobcats), B Preece (Dundee Stars). Defence: D Ehrhardt (Manchester Storm), J Hazeldine (Manchester). Forwards: J Cownie (Guildford), L Ferrara (Coventry), M Howlett (Guildford), J Kelsall (Nottingham), R Venus (Coventry), B Whistle (Steelers).