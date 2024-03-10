Sheffield Steelers probably caused tension to rise among parts of its fanbase on Saturday night following their 5-2 defeat at home to Befast Giants.

But they came out firing on all cylinders when the two teams met for a second time in as many days at the Utilita Arena, going 2-0 ahead inside 65 seconds on their way to a comprehensive 6-1 triumph.

With 10 games of the regular season remaining, the Steelers sit 11 points clear of second-placed Cardiff Devils.

LEADING LIGHT: Captain Robert Dowd (No 75) puts Sheffield Steelers 3-1 ahead against Belfast Giants on Sunday night. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

The two play each other twice again, but Pete Russell’s team are going to need a minor miracle to overhaul their South Yorkshire rivals.

It was Daniel Ciampini and Mitchell Balmas who struck early on for the hosts and after Matthew McLeod halved the deficit on the power play at 11.03, captain Robert Dowd jammed one in from close range to restore his team’s two-goal lead just over a minute later.

A power play strike from Balmas at 18.58 strengthened the Steelers’ position, the points made secure by Scott Allen and Marc-Olivier Vallerand inside the last five minutes.

It was a fitting conclusion to a ‘retro weekend’ of celebration for the club who, before Saturday’s encounter welcomed back a number of former players in tribute to the past.

LEGENDS (l-r): Nicky Chinn, David Longstaff, Ron Shudra, Ken Priestlay, Andre Malo, Scott Neil and Mike O’Connor were all warmly welcomed on to the Sheffield Arena ice on Saturday night. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Ken Priestlay – labelled ‘The Messiah’ – made his first return to the Arena in over 20 years and in a pre-game ceremony, was joined on the ice by Ron Shudra, David Longstaff, Nicky Chinn, Andre Malo, Scott Neil and Mike O’Connor.

Once the warm greetings were concluded, the Steelers gave themselves a mountain to climb once the game got underway, finding themselves 3-0 down – the Giants going ahead at 17.09 through Ara Nazarian and increasing their lead in the early part of the second period through strikes from McLeod and Ciaran Long.

Vallerand got the hosts on the board at 27.37 on the power play but the visitors restored their three-goal lead going into the third thanks to Daniel Tedesco at 39.26.

