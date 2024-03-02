So far, the GB international – also made captain of the national team for last month’s Olympic qualifiers – is doing a pretty good job of wearing the ‘C’.

Yesterday saw him agree to a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026. Given how things have gone so far in his first season at the helm, it’s easy to understand why.

Ahead of Saturday night’s visit from Manchester Storm to the Utilita Arena, the Steelers sit 12 points clear at the top of the EIHL regular season standings with just 14 games remaining.

GOOD TIMES: Robert Dowd (left) and Kevin Tansey celebrate a goal in the 7-4 win against Fife Flyers in December. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

In 12 days’ time, they will be on home ice again when they look to land a second Challenge Cup under head coach Aaron Fox, a trophy they last won in the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season.

Then there will be the end-of-season play-offs.

The leadership role isn’t something that has affected Dowd’s contribution in terms of points, either, not when compared to previous campaigns he is on a par with 44 points in 49 games.

Veteran defenceman Tansey – whose career has taken in more than 400 games ranging from the AHL in North America to Czechia, Italy and Denmark prior to his arrival in South Yorkshire last Autumn – says he quickly became aware of Dowd’s leadership credentials.

SO FAR, SO GOOD: Defenceman Kevin Tansey believes Robert Dowd has proved to be the ideal man to lead Sheffield Steelers this season. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“Dowdy is easily the best captain I have ever played with,” said Tansey. “He does everything for the team, he’s the most selfless guy on the team, he battles every single game and is just a good overall human being.

“I really can’t say enough good things about him. He just embodies everything about what a captain should be like.

"Before captains or assistants were even set, I think it was only about two days into pre-seasomn training camp before I knew that this guy was going to be our captain - it was that obvious.