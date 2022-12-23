IN TERMS of longevity and milestones, there are not going to be many players who will match Sheffield Steelers’ long-serving captain Jonathan Phillips. Robert Dowd may be one of the few exceptions.

Earlier this month, a few days before Phillips broke through the 1,000-game mark for the club, Dowd played his 700th game for the club.

Since making his own debut for the Elite League club during the 2006-07 season, Dowd has gone on – over the course of two separate spells with the club – to enjoy regular success.

He currently stands second in the all-time appearance list for the club with 705, recently having gone past former team-mate Jason Hewitt who fell just two short of his 700th game.

BIG YEAR AHEAD: Rob Dowd has enjoyed plenty of success during his time at Sheffield Steelers has been rewarded with a testimonial which will see a number of events staged in the first three months of 2023. Dean Woolley/EIHL/Steelers Media

While in South Yorkshire, Billingham-born Dowd has lifted four play-off championships, three league titles and, more recently, a long overdue challenge cup.

In one of the two seasons Dowd spent away from Sheffield, success followed him almost immediately as he helped Belfast Giants to the regular season EIHL title in 2012.

His energetic, skilful, no-holds barred playing style has also made its presence felt on the international stage, Dowd proving to be one of Great Britain’s most consistent and invaluable players over the last 10 years, helping them return to the top pool of the World Championships back in 2018, where they stayed until May this year when they suffered relegation on the final day of the group stages.

Nicknamed ‘The Golden Child’, it’s hard to believe Dowd is now 34. From January onwards, he will stage a series of events to mark what is his testimonial season. It’s nothing less than Dowd deserves, given the impact he has had on the club over the course of 15 seasons.

SUCCESS STORY: Robert Dowd has enjoyed repeated success with Sheffield Steelers, winning four play-off titles, three league championships and one Challenge Cup. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/EIHL/Steelers Media

His testimonial – which will include a Question of Sport evening, a Ladies’ Night and a dinner roast – will culminate with a four-team mini-series of games in March, with former and current Steelers players taking on each other, as well as a GB representative team.

Being a homegrown British forward has led to Dowd enjoying a special relationship with the Steelers fans over the years – one reason he has made Sheffield home for him and his family.

“It does have a special place in my heart,” said Dowd. “Sheffield is home. I’ve never made it a secret that I’m a lad from the north east, from Billingham, but I came here to play for Sheffield Scimitars as they were known at the time in the old EPL and there were people around here who kind of adopted me.

“I’ve got a few people who are special to me, who helped make Sheffield home for me, which it is full-time. I have a wife from Sheffield, I have two kids with Yorkshire accents!

THAT WAS THEN: Sheffield Steelers' Robert Dowd, pictured in action against Belfast Giants back in October 2008. Picture courtesy of Steeles Media.

“I don’t think this place would be the place it is without the fans, they are what makes this building my favourite place to play in the league and I hope to see as many of them as possible for the testimonial.”

Another reason for Dowd spending the majority of his career in Sheffield is down to the success he has enjoyed, a success he has had a major hand in.

“It got a bit emotional the other day because somebody asked me what having a testimonial actually meant,” added Dowd. “Essentially, I want it to be a celebration of my time here, although hopefully I’ve got a few more years left in me just yet, I’m not retiring anytime soon.

“I’d like to celebrate the years I’ve had here and the success we’ve had, so these next few months are going to be a really special time for me and my family.”

Dowd’s work ethic has been something which has endeared him to all of his coaches over the years. Aaron Fox, now in his third full season behind the Steelers’ bench, admits it didn’t take him long to realise how valuable Dowd is to the club.

“For me Rob is the best British player in the league,” said Fox. “Since the day I first walked in the door here, he has been outstanding.

“He gives you goals, we know that, but his level of compete and his work ethic is also what sets him apart on the ice. He hates losing battles and he’s a team-first guy.

“He’s been nothing but outstanding and he won the coaches MVP last season for a reason.”

During Fox’s first season in charge - back in 2019-20 when he led the club to their first Challenge Cup triumph in 17 years - Dowd suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, his already-slim chances of returning for the EIHL post-season ruled out when the Covid pandemic took hold all over the world.

Fox admits losing Dowd was a difference-maker.

“We lost him for the last four months of the season,” added Fox. “Losing a top British player like that is never easy, you just can’t go out and replace them with an import.

“So we’re real happy to have him, he’s got another year on his deal here too which is awesome. I’m sure it’ll be a great testimonial game for him that we’ll have. He’s been great for us and fully deserves it.”

