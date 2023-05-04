Great Britain v ItalyIF the previous three World Championships have given Great Britain’s players anything, it is great expectations.

Having locked horns with the likes of Canada, Sweden, Russia and Finland since 2019 in three tournaments, GB have been able to test themselves against some of the best players the world game has to offer.

And while wins against such hockey superpowers remain a distant dream, slugging it out in the top tier has given GB the opportunity to prove themselves a good match for those teams ranked just a few places above them in the world rankings.

GB went into this week’s Division 1A tournament ranked 18th in the world and looking to book an instant return to the top flight at the last attempt.

They believe they are good enough. They believe it is where they belong.

Last year, when relegated from the elite in Finland, Pete Russell’s team could count themselves unfortunate in many respects, losing out by the odd goal to higher-ranked teams in Latvia and Norway, while seeing s 3-1 third period lead disappear in their final game against Austria, whose eventual 5-3 win in regulation sent GB down.

Going into today’s final game against Italy - relegated along with GB in 2022 - the hosts know a point will be enough to secure a top two spot and promotion. A win - of any kind - guarantees going up as gold medallists.

For Sheffield Steelers’ Sam Jones, playing in the international top tier was all he had known prior to his third World Championships with GB at the Motorpoint Arena. It is something he wants to experience again when the elite convene again just over 12 months from now in Czechia.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS: Sheffield Steelers' and GB defenceman Sam Jones, in action for Korea at the IIHF World Championships earlier this week. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Ice Hockey UK

“That’s the goal,” said the 25-year-old defenceman. “It was a distant dream for the team when they were in the third division back in the day but now it’s become something that, as a group, we know we’re capable of competing at that level.

“Last year we got relegated but we had great games against Latvia, Austria and Norway, all extremely close games and so being up there is something that we expect of ourselves - to be there rather than not.”

Despite some lacklustre performances this week, GB head into this evening’s clash with an unbeaten record.

And while being on home ice could have brought with it additional pressures, additional expectations, Jones believes there was pressure on GB the moment they came down 12 months ago.

BRING IT BACK: Defenceman Sam Jones (No 44) watches on as Finland's forward Joel Armia (right) makes it 4-0 to Finland during last year's encounter with Great Britain at the World Championships in Tampere. Picture: HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images.