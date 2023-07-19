MATT PETGRAVE didn’t require any convincing about signing up for a second season with Sheffield Steelers - his defensive partner Niklas Nevalainen, on the other hand, needed a little more time.

That wasn’t because the 30-year-old Finnish star didn’t enjoy his first year in South Yorkshire, just that - like the majority of hockey players do each summer - he had to consider his options.

In the end, it may have taken a spot of nagging from Petgrave in order for the pair to be reunited on the blue line for the Steelers for the 2023-24 Elite League campaign.

And confirmation of getting both players back is something which clearly delighted head coach Aaron Fox.

BACK FOR MORE: Sheffield Steelers defender Matt Petgrave. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“I’m really excited to have this pair back together as they were extremely effective,” said Fox. “They only gave up an even-strength goal every 41 minutes of 5-on-5 time they were out there together - that is an elite accomplishment.”

Petgrave, 31, was joint-top points scorer in the league for the Steelers last season, posting 48 points, including nine goals in 54 regular season games. He only required a quick conversation with Fox before agreeing on a return.

“I think I knew in the first six weeks of being in Sheffield that this was a place I would like to stay long term,” said Petgrave. “When Aaron and I spoke at the end of the season it was an easy decision and one we both agreed on right away.”

Once signed, Petgrave joined Fox in trying to convince Nevalainen to do the same.

CONVINCED: Defenceman Niklas Nevalainen is returning for a second season with Sheffield Steelers. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“I texted him the moment I signed and told him he had to come back,” added Petgrave. “I nagged him a lot through the summer. But he was doing exactly what he should be doing, when you have a wife and family. You have to look around for the best deal that suits all your needs.”

Nevalainen had interest from elsewhere, including Denmark and Norway, but the lure of landing a league championship with the Steelers proved too much.

"The decision to return was not a tough one at all,” he explained. “I know I took my time but I told Aaron that if I was coming back to the UK it would only be to Sheffield.

