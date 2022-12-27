Sheffield Steelers secure festive double over Nottingham Panthers while Leeds Knights shutout Sheffield Steeldogs

Daniel Ciampini scored a hat-trick as Sheffield Steelers hit five past rivals Nottingham Panthers to complete a festive double over their arch rivals.

Hot on the heels of a win over Nottingham at the Utilita Arena in front of more than 9,000 fans 24 hours earlier, Steelers repeated the feat in front of 6,640 supporters in Nottingham.

After another scoreless first period, Martin Latal opened the scoring deep into the second before Ciampini got his first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latal’s second made it 3-0 shortly into the third and even though Panthers pulled one back, Ciampini quashed any hopes of a comeback with a late double that keeps Sheffield on the tails of leaders Guildford Flames.

Win double for Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the NIHL, Leeds Knights earned Yorkshire bragging rights with a 4-0 home win over Sheffield Steeldogs.

Cole Shudra opened the scoring before Kieron Brown doubled the hosts’ lead. Grant Cooper and Thomas Barry into an empty net completed the win for Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad