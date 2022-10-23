Having suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat to Dundee Stars in midweek - missing an opportunity to lock down top spot for themselves, however briefly - the Steelers took any frustrations they might have had out on Group C rivals Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm.

But even though the 6-0 home win over Manchester was ultimately comfortable, it took a while before the Steelers could gain a foothold.

Once they did though, there was no holding back. With 35 minutes gone and Steelers’ D-man Davey Phillips banished on a game misconduct for a check to the head, Storm will have fancied their chances of causing a second upset in four days at the Utilita Arena.

Less than four minutes later, however, such thoughts had - like Phillips - been banished, the Steelers taking a 4-0 lead into the second break.

Brett Neumann broke the deadlock on the power play at 35.34, with Danny Kristo doubling the lead just 36 seconds later.

NICELY DOES IT: Brandon Whistle scores a penalty shot to make it 5-0 to Sheffield Steelers against Manchester Storm. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/EIHL.

Another power play effort - this time from Martin Latal - made it 3-0 at 38.07 before Daniel Ciampini struck with only another 30 seconds having passed.

Brandon Whistle converted a penalty shot at 46.41 before Adam Raska rouned the rout off from close range with 17 seconds remaining, leaving head coach Fox a happy man behind the bench.

“I think we needed that as a group and I also thought it was important for the fans too - we haven’t been great at home,” said Fox. “It was an entertaining game, not just the goals, there were a couple of fights, it was physical, entertaining hockey through and through.

“If we stick to our gameplan, I feel like more often than not we’ll get rewarded. We didn’t give up any odd-man rushes tonight - that was our undoing on Wednesday - and tonight we stayed in concept and played to our identity.

UP FOR IT: Sheffield Steelers' Brandon McNally tussles with Manchester Storm's Chays Ruddy during SUnday night's Challenge Cup encounter. Picture: Dean Woolley.

"And I feel like a solid defence is what creates offence for us and that’s when we’re playing at our best. And we got that tonight, as well as the last 45 minutes or so of Saturday in Nottingham too.”

It proved a frantic start to the latest instalment of the Steelers and Panthers’ rivalry at the Motorpoint Arena, withTanner Sorenson and David Levin each putting the hosts ahead, only for Daniel Ciampini and Danny Kristo to cancel those goals out.

Panthers went into the first break ahead thanks to Brett Welychka's power play marker at 17.28 but period two belonged to the Steelers.

Martin Látal levelled less than two minutes in, before Kristo bagged his second goal just under 10 minutes later to make it 4-3. Although Adam Brady quickly levelled, further strikes from Robert Dowd and Whistle put the Steelers firmly in control after 40 minutes.