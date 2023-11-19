AARON FOX took delight in his Sheffield Steelers proving the quality he knows they have in their ranks with a convincing win over reigning Elite League champions Belfast Giants.

The 5-1 win at the Utilita Arena on Saturday night sent a strong message, not only to the visitors – who saw their losing streak stretched to three games – but also to the rest of the league.

Clearly, we are still in the early throes of the 2023-24 campaign but, considering all the emotional turmoil they have gone through in recent weeks in the wake of the Adam Johnson tragedy, the Steelers again showed their ability to perform under pressure, having already returned to action with two wins last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a huge win against a team we believe will be there down the stretch,” said Fox, who gave a debut to defenceman Dominic Cormier (pictured). “It needed a huge effort from us tonight. Our week was just okay, it got better as the week went on – but, again there is a ton of character in that room.

ICE BREAKER: Scott Allen celebrates with new signing Dominic Cormier after putting Sheffield Steelers 4-1 ahead against Belfast Giants. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

“I felt we came out and did everything the right way and took advantage of the chances that we got. We needed a win like this against a top-end team and we got it.”

A three-goal opening period set the hosts on their way, Mikko Juusola putting them ahead inside two minutes before a Patrick Watling power play goal doubled the lead at 11.31. Brett Neumann then made it 3-0 at 17.28.

A reply came from the Giants in the 26th minute from Greg Printz on the power play but, crucially, the Steelers then killed off a 5-on-3 situation to ensure they went in at the end of the second still two goals to the good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That lead became three again when Scott Allen struck at 47.28 before Daniel Ciampini made the most of a power play for the Steelers to make it 5-1 just over seven minutes later.

NEW FACE: Dominic Cormier was a new addition to the Sheffield Steelers' defence on Saturday night in the 5-1 win over Belfast Giants. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

In NIHL National, Sheffield Steeldogs looked home and dry at Solway Sharks when 7-1 ahead, only to be forced to hold off a stunning fightback from their hosts to eventually edge home 7-6 winners.