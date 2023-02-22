Sheffield Steelers slip off pace in title race after loss to Manchester Storm

Sheffield Steelers slipped a place to fourth in the Elite League standings after a 3-1 loss at Manchester Storm on Wednesday night.

The defeat, coupled with a 5-1 win for Cardiff Devils, sees the Welshmen climb above Sheffield into third, leaving the Steelers four points adrift of leaders Belfast Giants.

Steelers got off to a strong start with Alex Graham scoring from close range but Storm hit back with goals from Steve Johnson and Cam Critchlow in the second and Johnson again in the third.

The Steelers started the quicker and took an early lead when Graham getting the final touch on a loose puck in front of the net after Jeremy Brodeur spilled the puck.

Alex Graham was on target for Sheffield Steelers at Manchester Storm (Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley)

Anthony DeLuca didn't miss Matt Greenfield's net by much as the Storm grew into what became a very even opening period, although at the other end Matt Petgrave did everything except find a finish to put the Steelers up by two.

Manchester went up a gear in the second period and deservedly led after 40 minutes in Altrincham. The equaliser saw a fortunate bounce off the side of the net as CCritchlow's pass deflected straight into the path of Johnson to slot past a stranded Greenfield at 26:19.

Just under five minutes later, a wonderful tic-tac-toe play saw Critchlow finish off passes from Cole Carter and Johnson to put Storm ahead at 31:59. In between those goals, Brodeur pulled off a fantastic save reaching back with his stick to stop the visitors tying the game.

Early in the third, Sam Jones mis-controlled the puck which allowed Johnson to skate through and beat Greenfield to make it 3-1 with 42:24 played. The home side had chances through DeLuca to extend their lead but couldn't beat Greenfield a fourth time.