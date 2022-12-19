Sheffield Steelers stars to attend meet-and-greet with fans in Sheffield city centre

A handful of players from the Sheffield Steelers will attend an exclusive meet-and-greet event on Tuesday.

Jonathan Phillips, Martin Latal, Kevin Schulze, Scott Allen, Alex Graham and Curtis Warburton will all be at Utilita’s Energy Hub in St James’ Row on Tuesday, December 20 with fans invited to come and meet the stars.

Steelers captain Jonathan Phillips said: “I am looking forward to our drop-in session tomorrow with Utilita at their hub, and to meeting some of our fans and folks that are visiting the city centre. We are appreciative of the support we are given by Utilita and pleased to attend the event with some of my teammates”

The event runs from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesday at the Utilita Energy Hub in Sheffield city centre.

Sheffield Steelers star Jonathan Phillips. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Callum Slavin, manager at the Sheffield Energy Hub, said: “We know just how popular the Steelers are across the city, so we’re bringing them to the Hub as an early Christmas present.